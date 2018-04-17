CHEBUKATI must resign ASAP after the departure of CONNIE NKATHA and two others - Former IEBC Commissioner

Tuesday April 17, 2018

- A former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner has asked the commission’s chairman, Wafula Chebukati, to resign as a result of the resignation of three of his commissioners.





On Monday morning, 3 IEBC Commissioners led by the Commission’s Vice Chairperson, Connie Maina, resigned and left Chebukati in shock.





The two other are Paul Kurgat and Margaret Wanjala.





Following their resignation, Thomas Letangula has now…



