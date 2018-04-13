Celebrations as Nyeri Governor MUTAHI KAHIGA finally appoints his deputy - You won’t believe who she really is

Celebrations as Nyeri Governor MUTAHI KAHIGA finally appoints his deputy - You won’t believe who she really isNews 06:34
Friday April 13, 2018 - Nyeri Governor Mutahi has finally appointed his Deputy thus ending months of speculation.
Kahiga appointed Caroline Wanjiru Karugu and forwarded her name yesterday to the County Assembly where Deputy Speaker Samuel Kariuki announced to members.
Karugu, 40, is currently on the board of Geothermal Development Company to which she was recently appointed by...
