CCTV footage shows how the fire at Shell Petrol Station in Kasarani was started by a crazy driver (VIDEO)

The fire that razed a Shell Petrol Station in Kasarani

on Saturday

morning was caused by a mortist who didn’t want to pay for fuel.





From the CCTV footage, the driver who fueled at the station sped off while the pump was still inside the tank opening.





The impact led to the pump being disconnected and being dragged on the g r ound.





The friction between the pump and ground produced sparks which ignited a fire that engulfed the whole thing.





The driver behind this has since been arrested.





Watch the video below.



