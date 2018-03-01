Caught on Camera!! This man tried to attack a Bishop conducting mass in church and this happened (VIDEO)

This shocking incident happened at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Kampala, Uganda, during Easter.





A club wielding man ran towards the altar but his mission failed as he tripped and fell before reaching the priest.





The man who looked possessed was then restrained and dragged out of the church.

Interestingly, the bishop remained calm throughout the drama.





Speaking on the incident, the Bishop said:





“ I have seen the power of darkness during my service as Bishop but the most powerful thing is that I have seen the power of God"





Watch the video below.



