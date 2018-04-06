Caught on camera! This lucky man escaped death by a whisker-always thank God for life (VIDEO)

Saturday, April 07, 2018 - This jaw dropping video captured the moment a man dodged death literally.

The guy was crossing the road at a zebra crossing when a bus probably with a faulty braking system came hurtling.

The bus rammed into the cars waiting for the road to clear and nearly ran over the man.


This shows how fragile life can be and a wake-up call to those who take life for granted

Watch the breath-taking close-shave below.

