Career Opportunities by Recour Four Consultants, Nairobi

Sales Associate



Job Location: Nairobi

Our client is engaged in the manufacturer of Grade 1 sifted maize meal (maize flour) with an installed capacity to process 100mt of maize flour per day. They intend to increase sales within Nairobi region and to that effect are looking for a sales executive.

Key Duties :

· Acquire new business for the organization by selling company products to both existing and potential clients

· Maintain a positive image for the company

· Identify new sales and marketing opportunities for the organization

· Assist in debt collection whenever required

· Implement product promotions for all products when necessary

· Ensure good client relationships with all existing/potential clients’

· Prepare reports as required by management

· Monitor and report activities of other players in the market place

· Ensure that all products gain maximum visibility on distributor shelves

· Any other duties assigned by management

Qualifications/Requirements

· Diploma/degree in sales and marketing

· Computer literate

· Clean and valid driving license. Must have been driving a saloon car for 5 years at least

· Must have experience in selling FMCG especially to retail trade (supermarkets) and must demonstrate he/she has good relation with major supermarkets within Nairobi.

· Having his/her own vehicle to travel will be an advantage. Allowance for this will be agreed upon

· Should be between 30-40 years of age and married

· Should be a team player, must have high moral values and can work with minimum supervision to achieve the sells targets.

· If previously employed he MUST have reference letters from ALL his previous employers.









Country Manager

Job Type: Full Time

Reporting To: Managing Director

Out client is a worldwide leading manufacturer specializing in shaving products selling in over 130 countries. They are now looking for a dynamic Country Manager to develop and implement a sales strategy and drive the sales force to make a strong impact on the East African market.

Core Duties & Responsibilities

· Country Manager is responsible for building a company’s brand in East African Markets.

· Establishes sales objectives by creating a sales plan and quota for districts in support of national objectives.

· Maintains and expands customer base by counseling district sales representatives; building and maintaining rapport with key customers; identifying new customer opportunities.

· Recommends product lines by identifying new product opportunities, and/or product, packaging, and service changes; surveying consumer needs and trends; tracking competitors.

· Devises advertising and promotional plans and are involved in product positioning and global brand marketing development.

· Implements trade promotions by publishing, tracking, and evaluating trade spending.

· Accomplishes sales and organization mission by completing related results as needed.

· Continually assess company progress, sales and marketing successes and compile reports to submit to superiors in corporate headquarters.

Knowledge & Skills

· A 4-year or advanced degree in sales, marketing or finance. Familiarity with the country or region in which one will work is considered a notable advantage for those seeking to fulfill a Country Manager role.

· A bachelor’s degree in business administration, management or a similar area

· Requires a strong understanding of how a business operates and successful candidates will have a proven track record demonstrating their understanding and business acumen.

· As a successful Country Manager, you would need to demonstrate strong communication, organizational and negotiation skills.

· Must be familiar with computer software programs e.g. Word, Excel etc.

· Fluent in English (French or Portuguese Speakers are desirable)

Personal Attributes

· Should be a motivated self-starter with the ability to work with little or no supervision and possess the ability to assemble and manage teams.

· Presentation, analytical and planning skills are also essential.

· Need to be sensitive to cultural differences.









Area Sales Representative

Job Type: Full Time

Our client is an integrated regional downstream oil marketing company with business operations ranging from international oil trading to marine and inland terminals, retail networks, and lubrication services. They seek Area sales representatives to join their team.

Key Duties:

· Maintaining and increasing sales of your company’s products

· Reaching the targets and goals set for your area

· Establishing, maintaining and expanding your customer base

· Servicing the needs of your existing customers

· Increasing business opportunities through various routes to market

· Compiling and analyzing sales figures

· Collecting customer feedback and market research

· Keeping up to date with products and competitors

Job Qualifications:

· Graduate – Bachelors in Science

· O-level – A to B Plain in Mathematics

· 11/2 – 3 Years Sales and distributor management Experience in local FMCG

How to Apply: