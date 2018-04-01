Call Center Agents Jobs in Kenya

Call Center Agents Jobs in KenyaJobs and Careers 03:18
A leading Taxi company in Kenya providing world class taxi service with a clean and modern fleet of over 130 vehicles is looking for candidates to fill the positions of a Call Center Agent
Qualifications & Experience
· MUST have attained a mean grade of a C or above in O level
· A diploma in any of the following fields
1. Front Office
2. Sales and Marketing
3. Public Relations/Customer Care
4. International Business Relations
· Must be above 25 years of age and above.
· An experience in call centre
If you have the above qualifications, Apply to taxirecruit@gmail.com on or before 14 April 2018