Call Center Agents Jobs in Kenya

A leading Taxi company in Kenya providing world class taxi service with a clean and modern fleet of over 130 vehicles is looking for candidates to fill the positions of a

Call Center Agent

Qualifications & Experience

· MUST have attained a mean grade of a C or above in O level

· A diploma in any of the following fields

1. Front Office

2. Sales and Marketing

3. Public Relations/Customer Care

4. International Business Relations

· Must be above 25 years of age and above.

· An experience in call centre