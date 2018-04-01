Call Center Agents Jobs in Kenya

A leading Taxi company in Kenya providing world class taxi service with a clean and modern fleet of over 130 vehicles is looking for candidates to fill the positions of a Call Center Agent
Qualifications & Experience
·         MUST have attained a mean grade of a C or above in O level
·         A diploma in any of the following fields
1.       Front Office
2.      Sales and Marketing
3.      Public Relations/Customer Care
4.      International Business Relations
·         Must be above 25 years of age and above.
·          An experience in call centre
If you have the above qualifications, Apply to taxirecruit@gmail.com on or before 14 April 2018

   

