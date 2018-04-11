Busia Governor, SOSPETER OJAAMONG, dresses like a cattle dip chairman, this man has poor taste of fashion (PHOTO)

Wednesday, April 11, 2018 - Busia Governor, Sospeter Ojaamong, should upgrade his wardrobe.

Although he is a former High School teacher, he should do something about his dressing now that he is the Governor of the great County of Busia.

Look at this photo where he was dressed like a cattle dip chairman during a…

