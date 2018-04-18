Bungoma Deputy Governor Charles Ngome collapses at Serena Hotel and…

Wednesday April 18, 2018-Bungoma Deputy Governor Charles Ngome has collapsed at Serena Hotel on Wednesday morning.

Ngome was attending a talk show at Sulwe FM when he collapsed all over sudden.

He was rushed to Nairobi Hospital after the 7 am incident where he is receiving treatment and recovering.

His wife, Hellen Nangekhe confirmed on phone that her husband had indeed collapsed and is waiting for more information on his condition.

More to follow…

