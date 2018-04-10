Brazil’s Miss B@M B@M flaunts her famous derriere and men can’t keep calm - PHOTOs

Tuesday, April 10, 2018 - Brazil’s miss B@m B@m, Suzy Cortez, has paraded her famous ass3ts on social media as she pays homage to Barcelona star, Lionel Messi.

The s3xy lass posed in nothing but a Barcelona jersey with Lionel Messi’s name on the back.

Apparently, she is a big fan of the Spanish football club and has been spotted at their games before.

The Brazilian has amassed a following of over one million fans since she was crowned Miss B@m B@m in 2015.

