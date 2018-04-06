Botswana appoints 30-year old S3XY LADY as Minister and social media is on fire (PHOTOs)

Friday, April 06, 2018 - Botswana is a tiny landlocked country but a giant in democracy and governance in Africa.





The newly sworn in President, Mokgweetsi Masisi, has just sworn in his 18 member Cabinet which includes a 30-year old lady, Bogolo Joy Kenewendo.





Joy, who is an economist, media commentator and policy analyst, is now the Investment, Trade and Industry Minister.





Her appointment has generated a lot of reaction from many young Africans on social media who were not only admiring her good looks but cursing the choice of older political leaders in…



