Book Keeper Job in Kenya

Book Keeper



The person is responsible for computing, classifying and recording financial transactions to ensure the financial records of the organization are accurate.

Responsibilities

· Applying strong accounting skills, including A/P, A/R, purchasing backup, journal entries, and all bookkeeping through financial statement preparation

· Make recommendations on how to improve financial operations

· Compiles statistical, financial, accounting or auditing reports and tables pertaining to such matters

· Does bank Reconciliations, completing VAT returns and statutory payments

· Handles client payroll.

· Maintaining records according to generally accepted accounting principles including the recordation of general journal entries, accounts payable, accounts receivable, cash management, and reconciliation of bank statements

· Comply with local, state, and federal government reporting requirements

Requirements

· Must have CPA to at least section 5

· Degree is an added advantage

· Must be proficient at using Quickbooks

· Strong interpersonal and communication skills

· At least 1 year experience in a similar position

· Must have analytical skills

This is not permanent employment but a 6 months contract renewable depending n performance

Salary Ksh 15,000 – 20,000 net

How to Apply

Please note the position is to be filled as soon as possible. People who are not engaged anywhere at the moment are highly encouraged to apply.