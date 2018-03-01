Blow to Matatu owners as NTSA says they cannot stop the coming of NYS buses! This is the return of MOI’s Nyayo Bus

Thursday April 5, 2018

- National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has dismissed the matatu operators’ opposition of the entrance of National Youth Service (NYS) buses in Nairobi City.





This is after Matatu Owners Association (MOA) said the entry of NYS buses would encourage unfair competition that could hurt their members.





However, NTSA Director General, Francis Mej,a dismissed the matatu owners saying the...



