Be INSPIRED! Read this inspiring story of a former Citi Hopa Driver who now works for United Nations (UN), Anything is possible.

….reach his driver but in vain as the mobile had been switched off. Efforts to trace him were futile.



Time was ticking, it was getting late. The conductor had the bus keys but couldn't drive as he couldn't. Efforts to reach the driver failed. The mourners got impatient and some went ahead and dialled the customer care numbers to the management of the bus company.



The manager called the conductor and instructed him to get to any nearby garage and ask if he'd be assisted to get a driver who had the knowledge on how to drive. Sure the conductor met some of my colleagues and explained his issue. My colleagues knew about me as I used to do some road test after fixing some mechanical problems of school buses brought for service.



They recommended me and they gave me a call. I arrived and the whole issue explained to me. I got connected to the manager via the conductors mobile, and I assured the manager on the other end I was an experienced driver, accident free for 10 years on the roads.



Only thing he asked is of my validity, and he asked me to try my best to bring the passengers safely back to the city. Fine, deal agreed, keys issued, I got to task. Isuzu bus KZG still in it's new state was ok. It was now late as it was past 10:30 at night, with 250 kilometers to drive. All in all I made it to the city and by 2:30, I had dropped the passengers safely home. Some two lady passengers who got a clue of what had ensued and caused the delay had asked me for my phone number.



We called the manager who came n picked me after parking the bus in the bus depot. Took and booked me in a lodging paid and left me some cash. Instructions to avail myself next day to the company depot.



Morning I came as agreed, to their surprise the panel was astounded after seeing me. They were shocked after they found that it's me as I stood in front of them. They reinstated me as a driver once again back to my job. A month passed by, I received a call and a lady reminded me who she was. I remembered her as a passenger among the mourners that day.

She told me to avail myself at Gigiri UN.



It's later that I landed myself a job as a staff bus driver where the salary was triple to what I received from the hoppa company plus many benefits. Earning a clean 80k was just one thing I'd never thought of. It was really a divine connection..