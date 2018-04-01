Be INSPIRED! Read this inspiring story of a former Citi Hopa Driver who now works for United Nations (UN), Anything is possible.

I remember how I lost my job after some of my workmates conspired on me and a spare wheel went missing. It really put me off after I was sacked for issues I did not participate. Much as I tried to plead and defend myself, my pleas fell on deaf ears. Accused as a culprit, fired from my work as a citihoppa driver yet I had a young family to take care of, plus two siblings left behind after both parents passed away in a gruesome road accident.



Life however didn't stop. I had to toil day and night as a man to make both ends meet. It wasn't easy but I had to do it.



I moved my family from the city to up country so as to try and cut down the cost of meeting house rents, food cost and other miscellaneous life issues. Life proved miserable for my family which had been used to all on a silver platter.



I engaged in minor chores which made me feel out of place and diminished.



Some time later I got myself a job in a mechanical garage which was always busy. I learned fast and with time I was among the most reliable mechanics specialized in clutch and airings.



It so happened that some guys attended a burial in the town I worked. They had hired a 51 seater bus.



The bus driver after dropping the mourners engaged in drinking awaiting the mourners to finish burial ceremony.



The driver who had engaged merrymakers in a pub in the town centre where the villagers were loaded with money for coffee bonus got lost as the drinks and music gripped the better part of him.



He got a lady who they even took a lodging to finish up some business best known to themselves.





Unlucky issue is the driver got drugged and fell into a deep slumber not to wake up anytime soon.



The mourners completed the send off ceremony and it was time for the passengers to get back and travel to the city.



The conductor tried to…



