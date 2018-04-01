BBC Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya

Senior Broadcast Journalist (Multimedia) Discussion Programmes



The BBC is an international multimedia broadcaster on radio, TV, online and social networks with a weekly global audience of 320 million. As part of an historic and exciting expansion of BBC Africa, the BBC World Service is launching new Business daily and weekly TV programme and innovative digital content alongside existing African business output.

Role Responsibility

The Senior Multimedia Broadcast Journalist (Discussions) will have significant editorial responsibility and will be expected to plan, drive the creative vision and output the weekly TV show. The post holder will plan and produce video and TV packages, carry out desk top editing, produce graphics, and arrange for guests to appear on our output.

Qualifications

· First class communication skills in written and spoken English. Ability to communicate effectively in Swahili or another African language is preferable.

· Exceptional knowledge of news, current affairs and discussion, in particular stories that appeals to an African audience and excellent contacts.

· Proven skills in creating TV programmes or visual content to highest standards.

· Strong digital understanding and awareness.

· Good team working skills both as a team leader and a team player.

· Proven editorial judgement and the ability to make decisions under tight deadlines

· Creativity and ideas generation.

· Well-developed organisational skills and the ability to maintain a high standard of performance whilst under pressure.

· An awareness of the latest broadcast technology.

· An awareness of budget issues and delivering value for money.

· Knowledge of the African media market and the changing needs of the audience.

· Experience of making sound judgements on matters of editorial sensitivity.

· Knowledge and practical experience of weekly and/or daily journalism.

· A thorough knowledge of all the requirements of the BBC Producer Guidelines and Editorial policies.

· Well-developed communication skills.

· Strive for diversity of contributors, in terms of gender, ethnicity, disability and age.

· Appreciate and demonstrate the BBC Values.

· Resilience, determination, ambition, energy and enthusiasm.

Package Description

Reports to: Near News Editor, BBC Africa

Contract: Continuing

Grade: Local terms and conditions

Researcher, Discussion Programmes

Role Responsibility

Under the guidance of a senior Journalist / Editorial Lead, the post holder is expected to gather information and updates, as well as selecting stories and sources which provide unique insights to users.

Essential Qualification





· An excellent level of spoken and written English. Swahili or another African language is also desirable.

· Understanding of what audiences are looking for in digital and social media content.

· Editorial judgment and the ability to spot a story

· Ability to communicate effectively and to present complex information and ideas clearly and concisely

· An interest in African news, current affairs and discussion content.

· Willingness and enthusiasm to embrace new ways of working and new technology to find and analyse information and produce content and an ability to share/communicate what you know, or have learnt, to others in the team

· Ability to understand and identify the needs of discussions audiences

· Excellent attention to detail

Desirable

· Understanding user groups and target markets

· Expertise in the collection, processing, analysis and visualisation of data (possibly including basic programming skills)

· Experience as a journalist

· Content creation, video shooting/editing skills or broadcast experience

· A thorough knowledge of all the requirements of the BBC’s editorial policy

Broadcast Journalist Discussion Programmes

Role Responsibility

Multimedia Journalists are responsible for all aspects of discussions output including the production and presentation of live and recorded content, reporting, presenting, script-writing, packaging, translating, and compiling TV programmes.

Multimedia Journalists produce accurate, informed and interesting news and programming. They are versatile with proven journalistic skills or equivalent experience, good on-screen presence and broadcast voice, energy, creativity, flexibility and an in-depth understanding of the news, politics, culture and social issues relevant to an African audience. In addition, all of our journalists are involved in creating digital video for our website and social platforms, and writing for our website. They work on social platforms also to promote our content and engage with our audiences

The Ideal Candidate

· First class communication skills in written and spoken English.

· Ability to communicate effectively in Swahili or another African language is preferable.

· An excellent understanding of what audiences are looking for in TV, digital and social media platforms within the market.

· Proven track record of coming up with ideas and seeing them through to delivery, ideally in a creative or media environment.

· Exceptional knowledge of news, current affairs and discussions, in particular stories that appeal to an African audience and excellent contacts.

· Relevant experience as a journalist, both in originating material and editing the work of others, is highly desirable.

· Ability to write scripts and adapt with accuracy, clarity and style appropriate to differing audiences and forms of media.

· An excellent broadcasting voice and strong reporting skills with the ability to perform with flair.

A demonstrable interest in working in a multimedia environment and in encouraging audience involvement.

· A demonstrable interest in new media and how to exploit it for the BBC’s purposes.

· Good keyboard/computer skills and the ability to acquire technical skills and to operate technical equipment.

· An understanding of the BBC Africa’s distinctive news agenda and a wider interest in the strategy of the BBC as a whole.

Package Description

Reports to: Near News Editor, BBC Africa

Contract: Continuing

Grade: Local terms and conditions

Broadcast Journalist (Multimedia)

Role Responsibility

This post is based in the Africa Business Unit which produces business video and TV products for African audiences. All BBC Africa Business Journalists work across platforms, on a multimedia website with a focus on digital video, text, interactivity and radio and TV services.

Multimedia Journalists are part of the editorial/production team which work within the BBC’s high editorial standards and have responsibility for the clear and engaging reporting or presentation of the daily and/or weekly programme.

Multimedia Journalists are responsible for all aspects of Business output including the production and presentation of live and recorded content, reporting, presenting, script-writing, packaging, translating, and compiling TV Bulletins. They are versatile with proven journalistic skills or equivalent experience, good on-screen presence and broadcast voice, energy, creativity, flexibility and an in-depth understanding of the news, politics, culture and social issues relevant to an African audience.

In addition, all of our journalists are involved in creating digital video for our website and social platforms, and writing for our website to promote our content and engage with our audiences.

Shift work will be required which could include early/late shifts, weekends and public holidays.

Qualifications

· First class communication with fluency in written and spoken English and Swahili. Ability to communicate effectively in another African language is preferable.

· A good knowledge of what works on TV and digital platforms within the market.

· Proven track record of coming up with ideas and seeing them through to delivery, ideally in a creative or media environment.

· Exceptional knowledge of business, in particular stories that appeals to an African audience and excellent contacts.

· Relevant experience as a journalist, both in originating material and editing the work of others, is highly desirable.

· Ability to write scripts and adapt with accuracy, clarity and style appropriate to differing audiences and forms of media.

· An excellent broadcasting voice and strong reporting skills with the ability to perform with flair.

· A demonstrable interest in working in a multimedia environment and in encouraging audience involvement.

· A demonstrable interest in new media and how to exploit it for the BBC’s purposes.

· Good keyboard/computer skills and the ability to acquire technical skills and to operate technical equipment.

· An understanding of the BBC Africa’s distinctive news agenda and a wider interest in the strategy of the BBC as a whole.

Desirable

· First-hand experience of handling cameras and shooting video for professional purposes.

Package Description

Reports to:Business Editor, Africa

Contract: Local terms and condition

About the Company

We don’t focus simply on what we do – we also care how we do it. Our values and the way we behave are very important to us. Please make sure you’ve read about our values and behaviours in the document attached below. You’ll be asked questions relating to them as part of your application for this role.

