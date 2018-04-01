Banking Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya - KCB

Direct Sales Representatives



The Position

Reporting to the Branch Manager, the sales representatives will be responsible for acquisition of new business within the assigned Sales locations. The position is on contract terms for a period of 12 months.

Responsibilities

· Deliver set sales targets in asset and liability for: Retail Banking, Agri, SAHL, Agent Banking, Mortgage and Bancassurance products.

· Provide excellent customer service.

· Participate in product campaigns to ensure product information is readily available to customers.

· Conduct door-to-door direct selling

· Seek customer feedback on bank products.

· Provide regular sales reports.

Qualifications

· A university degree from a recognized institution.

· Must have a minimum Mean grade of C+ in K.C.S.E with a C+ in Mathematics and English.

· Age 26 years and below.

· Excellent analytical and interpersonal skills.

· A passion and commitment to quality service.

· Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

· Ability to meet stringent targets within defined deadlines.

· Experience in sales or client relationship management will be an added advantage.

How to Apply

The above positions are demanding roles and the Bank will provide a competitive package for the right candidates. If you believe you can clearly demonstrate your abilities to meet the criteria given above, please log into our Recruitment Portal and submit your application.

Your application must be received by Friday, 20 th April 2018 .

Your application must be received by Friday, 20 th April 2018 .





Lead Applications Developer

The Position

Digital Financial Services & Mobile Payments is responsible for driving the Bank’s Digital strategy, Product and Business development of digital capabilities with new technologies to increase functionality, usage and transactions for Non Funded Income.

The Lead Developer shall be part of an agile development team building, customizing and enhancing enterprise grade applications, systems and interfaces to support internal process and business departments.

Responsibilities

· Leading projects: Being the technical leader on a project team, including technical team leadership, mentoring of developers and technical client liaison for project.

· Software design & architecture of mobile & web applications, including support to Designers & UX teams.

· Programming software applications for the Business.

· Creative thinking & abstract, technical problem solving.

· Participation in software design, estimation of development tasks, testing, QA process, pair programming, troubleshooting & code debugging.

Qualifications

· University degree in Computer Science / Information Technology or any other relevant field from an institution recognized by the Commission for Higher Education is required.

· Master’s degree in IT/ Computer Science/ Information Sciences/ MIS is an added advantage.

· Professional qualification in Java/Linux/Oracle/.NET is required.

· Minimum of 5 years’ experience working as an Applications Developer

· Strong leadership skills with demonstrated competencies in championing high performance management.

· A good understanding of Risk, Compliance policies and procedures.

How to Apply

The above position is a demanding role for which the Bank will provide a competitive remuneration package to the successful candidates. If you believe you can clearly demonstrate your abilities to meet the criteria given above, please log in to our Recruitment portal and submit your application with a detailed CV.

To be considered your application must be received by Monday 23 rd April, 2018

Qualified candidates with disability are encouraged to apply.

To be considered your application must be received by Monday 23 rd April, 2018

Qualified candidates with disability are encouraged to apply.

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.





Auditor, Information Systems

The Position

Reporting to the Senior Manager, Information Systems Audit, the IS Auditor will give objective and independent assurance that the bank’s Information Systems are appropriate, well utilized, reliable and secure while giving commensurate recommendations on areas of improvement.

Responsibilities

· Contribute in conducting cyber risk assessment for assigned audit assignments

· Perform IT general and IT application control reviews on information systems to give assurance on effectiveness and efficiency of control environment, and compliance to KCB Group policies and Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Prudential guidelines.

· Perform independent threat and vulnerability assessment tests and report on cyber risks and controls of the ICT systems within the bank and other related third-party connections.

· Conduct comprehensive penetration tests of the bank’s web-based applications, mobile applications, networks and ICT systems to assess the effectiveness of the cyber security framework implemented by the bank.

· Documents the results of audit work in accordance with internal audit guidelines and the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) standards.

· Share knowledge, skills and experience with team members.

· Perform other related duties as assigned.

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s Degree in a Computer Science, Information Technology, Electrical Engineering or a Related field from a university recognized by Commission for University Education.

· Must Possess CISA or CISSP qualification.

· Must Possess CEH/LPT/OSCP/CCIESecurity/CSX Practitioner or a equivalent penetration testing certification.

· Master’s degree is an added advantage.

· A minimum 5 years’ experience covering 2 years in Information System Audit and 3 years in performing cyber security reviews, vulnerability assessments and penetration tests.

· Proficiency in using penetration testing tools e.g. Kali Linux, Nessus, Nipper, Burp, Metasploit framework, Wireshark etc.

· Proficiency in the use of audit management software e.g. TeamMate.

· Excellent Customer Service skills.

· Demonstrated leadership ability.

· Strong Business Analytical skills.

· Superior communication and inter-personal skills, including report writing.

· Effective planning, organizing and problem solving skills.

· Initiative and self-drive.

How to Apply

The above position is a demanding role for which the Bank will provide a competitive remuneration package to the successful candidate. If you believe you can clearly demonstrate your abilities to meet the criteria given above, please log in to our Recruitment portal and submit your application with a detailed CV.

Qualified individuals with disability are encouraged to apply.

To be considered your application must be received by Monday 23 rd April, 2018

Qualified individuals with disability are encouraged to apply.

To be considered your application must be received by Monday 23 rd April, 2018

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.









Relationship Manager, Sahl Banking

Sahl banking unit is the Islamic banking window of KCB Bank Kenya Limited providing shari’ah compliant banking products and services to customers irrespective of faith. The jobholder is responsible for creating and maintaining relationships with Sahl Banking customers in a manner that grows business product uptake and utilization.

Responsibilities

· Managing and leading customer relations, both corporate and Retail.

· Shariah compliant product sales and other cross sales of other basket products as per targets.

· Liaison with Relationship teams and Retail Branch network to grow the business.

· Risk Management to mitigate losses e.g. Frauds and revenue leakages.

· Training and development of direct reports and Business bankers across the branch network.

· Proper Documentation and administrations of Shariâ€™ah compliant portfolios.

· Managing PAR as per set targets.

Qualifications

· A Bachelor’s Degree in a business related field from a University recognized by Commission for Higher Education.

· Possession of a post graduate degree or professional qualification in a relevant field will be an added advantage.

· At least 5 years experience in sales and relationship management in a financial services institution; which should include experience in successful selling of Islamic Banking products and services.

· At least 3 years experience in credit appraisal.

· Strong networking and interpersonal skills.

· Excellent client relationship management.

· Proven people, leadership, communication and negotiation skills.

· Strong risk analytical skills.

· A result driven ‘team player’, personality with a willingness and ability to work in a dynamic working environment.

How to Apply

The above positions are demanding roles for which the Bank will provide a competitive remuneration package to the successful candidate. If you believe you can clearly demonstrate your abilities to meet the criteria given above, please log in to our Recruitment portal and submit your application with a detailed CV.

To be considered your application must be received by Friday 13 th April, 2018.

To be considered your application must be received by Friday 13 th April, 2018.

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

NB: In the event that you are invited to interview for any positions, we will require that you provide us with the following documents:

· National I.D.

· KRA Pin Card

· Birth Certificate of self

· Passport Photo (White Background)

· NSSF Card

· NHIF Card

· Police Clearance Certificate (less than 5 Months old)

· Academic and Professional certificates, including official transcripts