Banking Jobs in Kenya - Co-operative Bank

Records Officer
Responsibilities
Qualifications
Diploma
in Records Management/Information Science/ Library Science
Should
have exceptional organizational abilities and time management skills
Job Summary: The Records Officer, He/she will also responsible for the following functions of the Sacco.
· Accurately store, arrange, index and classify members records for easy references and access of information
· Develop Records Management and Disposal Policy
· Develop, maintain and constantly review records and file management systems
· Develop and maintain Membership Register based on KYC principles
· Prepare monthly membership movement reports
· Ensure for quality of storage materials and equipment
· Repair torn files to ensure neatness and safety of contents
· Computer literacy
· Minimum three (3) years’ work experience
Skills
· Excellent interpersonal skills and high level of integrity
· Demonstrates team work and problem solving ability
· Excellent communication skills; both written and verbal
How to Apply
Applications should be submitted by end of 13th April 2018
Internal Audit Assistant
REF NO. CHUN/CCIA/IAS/2018
Internal Audit Assistant will He/she will also responsible for the following functions in the Internal Audit Department
Responsibilities
· Vouching receipts and payments
· Checking Loan postings and recoveries
· Verify Statutory deductions and returns
· Check accuracy of bank, ledgers, creditors and debtors reconciliations
· Inspect cash in FOSA daily
· Inspect for compliance with policies, regulations and statutes
· Test for completeness of transactions
· Review Journal Book and journal postings
Qualifications
· CPA 2
· At least 2-3 years working experience with a busy Internal Audit Department
· Computer literacy
Skills
· Demonstrates team work and problem solving
· Ability to prioritize tasks and work on multiple assignments
· Excellent communication skills; both written and verbal
· Strong organizational skill and attention to detail
· Professionalism, integrity and trustworthiness combined with a cooperative attitude
How to Apply
Applications must be submitted by end of 13th April 2018