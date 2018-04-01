Banking Jobs in Kenya - Co-operative Bank

Internal Audit Assistant

 REF NO. CHUN/CCIA/IAS/2018
Internal Audit Assistant will He/she will also responsible for the following functions in the Internal Audit Department

Responsibilities

·         Vouching receipts and payments
·         Checking Loan postings and recoveries
·         Verify Statutory deductions and returns
·         Check accuracy of bank, ledgers, creditors and debtors reconciliations
·         Inspect cash in FOSA daily
·         Inspect for compliance with policies, regulations and statutes
·         Test for completeness of transactions
·         Review Journal Book and journal postings

Qualifications

·         CPA 2
·         At least 2-3 years working experience with a busy Internal Audit Department
·         Computer literacy
Skills

·         Demonstrates team work and problem solving
·         Ability to prioritize tasks and work on multiple assignments
·         Excellent communication skills; both written and verbal
·         Strong organizational skill and attention to detail
·         Professionalism, integrity and trustworthiness combined with a cooperative attitude
How to Apply
Apply here

Applications must be submitted by end of 13th April 2018


Records Officer
Job Summary: The Records Officer, He/she will also responsible for the following functions of the Sacco.

Responsibilities

·         Accurately store, arrange, index and classify members records for easy references and access of information
·         Develop Records Management and Disposal Policy
·         Develop, maintain and constantly review records and file management systems
·         Develop and maintain Membership Register based on KYC principles
·         Prepare monthly membership movement reports
·         Ensure for quality of storage materials and equipment
·         Repair torn files to ensure neatness and safety of contents

Qualifications

·         Diploma in Records Management/Information Science/ Library Science
·         Computer literacy
·         Minimum three (3) years’ work experience
Skills
·         Should have exceptional organizational abilities and time management skills
·         Excellent interpersonal skills and high level of integrity
·         Demonstrates team work and problem solving ability
·         Excellent communication skills; both written and verbal
How to Apply
Apply here

Applications should be submitted by end of 13th April 2018

   

