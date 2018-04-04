Atheist HARRISON MUMIA defends Kiambu MP, GATHONI - Men are naturally wired to multiple WOMEN

Wednesday April 4, 2018

- The President of Atheists in Kenya, Harrison Mumia, has defended Kiambu Women Representative, Gathoni Wamuchomba, for telling Kikuyu men to marry as many wives as they can support.





He says that polygamy was part of the Kikuyu culture.





In a statement to Kenyans, the Atheists Society of Kenya, which does not believe in the existence of God, applauded the MP for opening the debate on the issue.





Mumia blamed the church for being an obstacle to this good move and warned it to...



