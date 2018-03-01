Assistant Communication Manager Job in Kenya - KRA

Assistant Communication Manager



Responsible for overseeing all marketing and communication functions.

Responsibilities

· Effective resource and budgeting utilization in the Marketing & Communication function.

· Cascading departmental programmes and initiatives and customising them to suit the local environment

· Liaising with the Regional Coordinator and Technical heads in the Region so as to ensure support in delivering the Department’s mandate in the region

· Liaising with Chief Manager – PR & C on all matters related to Media Relations in Southern Region including preparing articles and press releases for the media; ensuring protection of Authority brand; establishing working relationships within the press and publicity community; plan and oversee press events; detect public relations issues as they emerge and address them directly; research and write briefing materials.

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Journalism/ Marketing/ Public Relations/Media Studies/ Communications or a related field

· Professional Membership in MSK/CIM/PRSK Relevant work experience required

· Minimum of five (5) years’ relevant working experience in a communication team, especially in a large organization.

· Additional experience in the mainstream media will be an added advantage Skills required

· Excellent writing, editing and proofreading skills as well as journalistic ability

· Good interpersonal and relationship building skills

· Media relations

· Creative ability to devise communication strategies

· Strong public speaking skills

· Writing skills.

How to Apply

Candidates interested in these positions should apply, on or before Tuesday 3rd, April 2018. Applicants should complete the Personal History Form and include detailed curriculum vitae.

The job reference number provided must be clearly printed on the envelope which should be addressed to:

Deputy Commissioner – Human Resources

Kenya Revenue Authority

Times Tower Building, Haile Selassie Avenue

P O Box 48240-00100

NAIROBI

For more details on the above vacancy and application procedure, please visit the KRA Website www.kra.go.ke/careers