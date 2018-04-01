Assistant Administrator Job in Kenya

Vacant Position:

Assistant Administrator

Job Purpose: Assist the study administrator in running of day-to-day activities for the study.

Roles and Responsibilities

· Assist in funds reconciliation i.e. pasting the receipts and entry to excel sheet

· Salary processing for the staff

· ERC submissions: Compiling the documents and submitting to ERC

· Provide general administrative support including mailing, scanning and photocopying management

· Run program errands e.g. purchase of office supplies

· Help to maintain administration office (electronic and hard copy) filing system

· Data entry and scanning of documents

· Assist in making follow ups on Study issues e.g. Ensuring the NHIF and NSSF remittances for the staff are updated in the relevant offices.

Qualifications:

· Applicant should be a holder of Diploma in project management / Business management or related field.

· At least 3 months experience in administration position

· Proficient in use of Ms excel

· Ability to work with minimal supervision

· Strong analytic, organizational, written, and verbal communication skills

Applications must include the following:

· CLICK HERE to complete our online recruitment form

· Complete CV with 2 referees indicating their telephone contacts and e-mail contacts

· Relevant certificates and testimonials