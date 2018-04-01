Assistant Administrator Job in Kenya

Assistant Administrator Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 07:29
Vacant Position: Assistant Administrator
Job Purpose: Assist the study administrator in running of day-to-day activities for the study.
Roles and Responsibilities
· Assist in funds reconciliation i.e. pasting the receipts and entry to excel sheet
· Salary processing for the staff
· ERC submissions: Compiling the documents and submitting to ERC
· Provide general administrative support including mailing, scanning and photocopying management
· Run program errands e.g. purchase of office supplies
· Help to maintain administration office (electronic and hard copy) filing system
· Data entry and scanning of documents
· Assist in making follow ups on Study issues e.g. Ensuring the NHIF and NSSF remittances for the staff are updated in the relevant offices.
Qualifications:
· Applicant should be a holder of Diploma in project management / Business management or related field.
· At least 3 months experience in administration position
· Proficient in use of Ms excel
· Ability to work with minimal supervision
· Strong analytic, organizational, written, and verbal communication skills
Applications must include the following:
· CLICK HERE to complete our online recruitment form
· Complete CV with 2 referees indicating their telephone contacts and e-mail contacts
· Relevant certificates and testimonials
If qualified for the above post, please send your CV to the email: microbiotastudy2017@gmail.com