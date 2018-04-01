Assistant Administrator Job in Kenya

Vacant Position: Assistant Administrator
Job Purpose: Assist the study administrator in running of day-to-day activities for the study.
Roles and Responsibilities
·         Assist in funds reconciliation i.e. pasting the receipts and entry to excel sheet
·         Salary processing for the staff
·         ERC submissions: Compiling the documents and submitting to ERC
·         Provide general administrative support including mailing, scanning and photocopying management
·         Run program errands e.g. purchase of office supplies
·         Help to maintain administration office (electronic and hard copy) filing system

·         Data entry and scanning of documents
·         Assist in making follow ups on Study issues e.g. Ensuring the NHIF and NSSF remittances for the staff are updated in the relevant offices.
Qualifications:
·         Applicant should be a holder of Diploma in project management / Business management or related field.
·         At least 3 months experience in administration position
·         Proficient in use of Ms excel
·         Ability to work with minimal supervision
·         Strong analytic, organizational, written, and verbal communication skills
Applications must include the following:
·         CLICK HERE to complete our online recruitment form
·         Complete CV with 2 referees indicating their telephone contacts and e-mail contacts
·         Relevant certificates and testimonials
If qualified for the above post, please send your CV to the email: microbiotastudy2017@gmail.com

   

