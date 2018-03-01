Assistant Accountant Job in Nairobi, Kenya - Payables

Assistant Accountant Job in Nairobi, Kenya - PayablesJobs and Careers 06:33
Company Name: Safepak Limited
Position Title: Assistant Accountant – Payables
Position Type: Full time
Reports to: Financial Controller
Department: Accounts
Location: Nairobi
Position Objective: Preparation and reconciliation of accounts payables
General Responsibilities / Duties
· Prepare and process suppliers’ invoices, manual cheques and contract payments
· Ensure purchase orders, receiving and invoices are matched
· Maintenance of import files
· Preparation of suppliers’ statements and management accounts
· Costing of the end-product in relation to the current market demand
· End month stock take
· Posting of journal entries and filing of accounts documents
· Ensuring compliance of standard procedures
· Any other duties as assigned
Requirements
· 26 Years and above
· CPA (K) or BCOM (Accounting option)
· 2 Years’ experience (With experience in Sage Application)
· Ladies only
Salary: 30,000
How to Apply
Email your CV to hr@ke.safepakgroup.com