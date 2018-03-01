Assistant Accountant Job in Nairobi, Kenya - Payables

Company Name: Safepak Limited
Position Title: Assistant Accountant – Payables
Position Type: Full time
Reports to: Financial Controller
Department: Accounts
Location: Nairobi
Position Objective: Preparation and reconciliation of accounts payables
General Responsibilities / Duties
·         Prepare and process suppliers’ invoices, manual cheques and contract payments
·         Ensure purchase orders, receiving and invoices are matched
·         Maintenance of import files
·         Preparation of suppliers’ statements and management accounts
·         Costing of the end-product in relation to the current market demand
·         End month stock take
·         Posting of journal entries and filing of accounts documents
·         Ensuring compliance of standard procedures
·         Any other duties as assigned
Requirements
·         26 Years and above
·         CPA (K) or BCOM (Accounting option)
·         2 Years’ experience (With experience in Sage Application)
·         Ladies only
Salary: 30,000
How to Apply
Email your CV to hr@ke.safepakgroup.com

   

