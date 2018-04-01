Ask who NGIRICHI is, Chunga sana - VIDEO of Kirinyaga Women Rep PURITY NGIRICHI’s husband threatening WAIGURU.

, , , , , 05:50

Monday, April 16, 2018 - Flamboyant businessman, Ngirichi, the husband of Kirinyaga Women Rep, Purity Ngirichi, has dared Kirinyaga Governor, Ann Waiguru, after she threatened to arrest him and his wife for organizing goons to heckle her in front of Deputy President William Ruto.

Ngirichi told Waiguru to go round and ask who he is before issuing useless threats.

He bragged that he is untouchable and police cannot arrest him.

Watch video as Ngirichi dares Waiguru.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Mwaura makes 61,500 from just 5,000 in 2 hours, here is how

On Wednesday, a man called Mwaura was among thousands of Kenyans who walked away with thousands of shillings in just two hours’ time. ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno