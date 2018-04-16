Any LUYHA who understands this? KISII man reveals the message he found in his wife’s phone written in LUHYA, ‘Saidia yeye’Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 09:25
Monday, April 16, 2018 - This guy is a Kisii and his wife is a Maragoli.
His wife sells in a Kibanda and he recently snooped through her WhatsApp and came across a message from another man written in Kimaragoli.
Is there someone who can translate for him this message.
He suspects his wife is cheating on him. Here is the…
Page 1 2