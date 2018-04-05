Another expectant couple goes completely N@K3D for maternity photo shoot - This is too much now (PHOTOs)

, , , , 08:31


Thursday, April 05, 2018 - The craze of expectant couples posing completely n@k3d for matenity photo shoot is now getting out of hand.

Pregnancy is a beautiful thing and should be cherished but some people are going overboard.

While in this case, they tried to play with the filters. It is still trashy and particularly embarrassing to the man.

See the photos in the next page

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

The easiest way to MAKE MONEY in KENYA

Everyone needs money in a hurry from time to time. While quick cash won’t make you rich, it  can   help you get out of a messy situat...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno