ANNE WAIGURU heckled like a hyena in front of RUTO in her own County of Kirinyaga – We don’t want a thief!

Saturday April 7, 2018

- Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru, was embarrassed by Kirinyaga residents

on Friday

after she was heckled like a thief in front of Deputy President William Ruto.





The incident happened in Kerugoya town where Waiguru had accompanied the DP in launching road projects.





Ruto who tried to mediate was interrupted by chants of “Waiguru must go” from a section of the crowd.





“We agreed to…



