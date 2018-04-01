ANNE WAIGURU heckled like a hyena in front of RUTO in her own County of Kirinyaga – We don’t want a thief!

..have a unified nation not what we hear coming from Kirinyaga.”





“We do not want to hear fracas and insults coming from this County,” Ruto said.





The DP said that the infighting among Jubilee leaders in the County was hurting the big four agenda.





“All Kirinyaga leaders are members of Jubilee.”





“We should not be fighting rather we should focus on delivering our promises to the people.”





“It is time to work and not play politics,” he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST