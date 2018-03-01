An old ‘CUCU’ from Sweden cries for help after her BEN 10 squandered all her money, she now sleeps hungry (VIDEO)

- An old ‘Cucu’ from Sweden is crying for help after her ‘Ben 10’ milked her dry.





She has been living with the Ben 10 for 6 years as husband and wife.





For the 6 years that they lived together, they were just having fun in the sandy beaches of Mombasa.





The Ben 10 squandered all the money of this ‘cucu’ and convinced her to take a loan for him.





She is now begging for financial aid after her bank accounts dried up.





She even sleeps hungry and the Ben 10 doesn’t want anything to do with her.





Watch this video courtesy of Citizen TV.



