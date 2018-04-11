ALFRED MUTUA wants to kill me, here is a list of the people he has shot! WAVINYA claims as KIALA says hatoshi mboga

Wednesday April 11, 2018

- Former Machakos Deputy Governor, Bernard Kiala, has come to the defence of Machakos Governor, Alfred Mutua, over claims by Wavinya Ndeti that he wants to kill her and that her life was in great danger.





In a post yesterday, Kiala told Wavinya to stop lying because Alfred Mutua had no reason and intention to trail Wavinya or even harm her.





"Surely Governor Alfred Mutua has no reason whatsoever to trail Wavinya Ndeti," said Kiala.





He further asked Wavinya to freely and fairly accept she lost in the divisive 2017 elections and move on saying Mutua is far much tactical than her.





"She must accept that she lost the Machakos gubernatorial race 'freely and fairly' just the way I lost the...



