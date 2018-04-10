ALFRED MUTUA banned from setting foot in Nyeri - You can’t come and campaign for 2022 while you know we have RUTO

Tuesday April 10, 2018

-Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has been declared persona non grata in Nyeri County and the entire Mt. Kenya region.





This is after he went to Nyeri and kicked off his 2022 Presidential campaigns, drawing the ire of MPs and repudiation from his host, Governor Mutahi Kahiga.





Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, and other leaders from the region accused him of trying to...



