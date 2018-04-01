Aki Kenyan MEN, this is one took a Mpango Wa Kando to his home, chased his wife and started having S3X with her and then…

Tuesday, April 10, 2018 - Some Kenyan men are evil and heartless.





A lady has narrated how her next door neighbor brought a mpango wa kando to his house and chased away his wife and their 5 months baby.





He locked the house and started having s3x with the clande but his wife’s loud screams attracted the attention of neighbours.





They also locked the house from outside and gave them time to exchange fluids.





What happened the next morning will leave you speechless.





Read post from a lady neighbor on...



