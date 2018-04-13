Administrative Assistant Job in Kenya

Administrative Assistant Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 14:03
Constituency Administrative Assistant
Directorate: Voter Registration And Electoral Operations
Scale: 8
Terms Of Service: Permanent & Pensionable
Responsibilities
Qualifications
Responsibilities
· Oversee the general management of constituency office in the absence of the CEC;
· Completing voter registration control sheets and control registers;
· Keep up to date statistics on voter registration exercise;
· Updating regularly and maintaining and updated register of electors and making sure it is always accurate;
· Checking that all electoral materials and equipment are in good working condition;
· Assist the CEC in mapping of polling stations/registration centres;
· Assist in publicity of voter registration of voters, elections, inspection of the register and any other activity to be undertaken by the commission;
· Quality control the work done by registration and polling officer on voter registration;
· Receiving, distributing and maintaining an inventory of materials and equipment to registration centres in time;
· Replacing lost and defaced voters cards with duplicate cards; and
· Assist in preparation of work plans, security plans, transport, and logistical plans.
Qualifications
· Diploma in any field;
· Minimum of C (plain KCSE or division II in KCE;
· Must be Computer literate;
· Two(2) years working experience in a busy organization;
· Competent and confident in handling office records and processes; and
· Must hail from the Constituency he/she is applying for as indicated in national identity card.
Integrity Clearance
· Shortlisted applicants shall be required to avail clearances from the following institutions as they appear for interview;
· Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC);
· Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI);
· Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);
· Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP);
· Higher Education Loans Board;
· Professional bodies (where applicablto which the applicant is a member e.g. LSK, ICPAK, AAK, IEK etc. and
· Credit Reference Bureau Africa Ltd or Metropol Credit Reference Bureau.
Security Clearance
All shortlisted applicants may be subjected by the Commission to a security clearance by National Intelligence Service (NIS).
How to Apply
Qualified candidates are requested to submit their application on our job portal, https://www.iebc.or.ke/iebcjobs by 13th April, 2018