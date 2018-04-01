Administrative Assistant Job in Kenya

Administrative Assistant & Marketing Support



Our Client is seeking to fill the role of Administrative Assistant and Marketing Support to assist in managing the office, supervise staff, perform marketing duties and offer support to upper management. We are looking for an individual who is efficient and comfortable being a part of a team.

The ability to multi-task, while maintaining complex schedules and managing administrative support is essential in this position. The ideal candidate for this job is resourceful, keen to detail, a good problem solver and organized.

He/she is creative, at home with design tools and conversant with online digital marketing. Assuring a steady completion of workload in a timely manner is key to success in this position.

Responsibilities

· Manage the reception area to ensure effective telephone and email communications both internally and externally.

· Act as the liaison between customers and the rest of the organization i.e. production, other outlets, etc…

· Manage the Day-to-day office operations, maintenance, Cleanliness and organization of the office.

· Create and Maintain an up to date filling system for employees, and other official documents /correspondence.

· Supervises the steward to maintain high standards of hygiene, cleanliness, tidiness, and safety in the premises (production and offices).

· Maintain a checklist that ensures are operational requirements are unto date and timely. E.g. licenses, permits, insurance and contracts.

· Supervise and coordinate the riders to do timely deliveries, top ups, and errands as and when needed.

· Administering staff leave days (both sick-leave and occasional days off)

· Assist in the Recruiting process by sourcing and screening for high skilled, competent and efficient employees who will deliver the best of their abilities (dedicated, honest, intelligent and trustworthy employees).

· Responsible for internal company communication.

· Responsible for employee orientation, development and training logistics and record keeping.

· Responsible for company facilitation (e.g. staff uniforms and sim cards).

· Responsible for confirming all outsourced deliveries and errands.

· Responsible for coordinating and confirmation of staff meals.

· Create and maintain a feedback collection system and report on the same.

· Conduct regular surveys on customer service, satisfaction, and give improvements/ recommendations on the same.

· Assist in marketing and lead generation to corporates, B2B customers and institutions.

· Assist in planning and driving promotions e.g. bread of the month, Seasonal ( valentines, Easter, back to school, Christmas

· Products returns management: Verify physical returns update in CMS and report red flags to management, coordinate collection of the same to charity, coordinate organized issuing to staff.

· Coordinate and follow up on timely payment of bills to avoid interruptions of operations

· Managing SMS platforms and assets such as short codes and alphanumeric IDs.

· Evaluation of campaign/promotion done.

· Event Marketing: Actively source for participation in strategic events geared to promote brand awareness in targeted audience/ platforms.

· Design and maintain current update marketing materials in the outlets, events, social media platforms etc. including Facebook and Twitter.

· Managing the digital talent recruitment platform; including analysis that can help guide talent recruitment (posting job advertisements, responding to queries, etc.

· Plan and execute all web, SEO/SEM, marketing database, email, social media and display advertising campaigns.

· Design, build and maintain our social media presence.

· Provide clear transparency of campaign effectiveness and marketing activities to the management team.

· Measure and report performance of all digital marketing campaigns and assess against goals (ROI and KPIs).

· Collaborating with the Branded Content team in obtaining the right content for all digital assets of Our Client.

· Any other duties assigned by management.

Qualifications

· The minimum educational qualification for this position is a diploma in Business Administration or Social Sciences with professional qualifications in marketing or graphics design from a recognized educational institution.

· Computer literacy with practical use of MS-Office applications and experience in producing artworks via different platforms.

· Experience in marketing with hands-on experience in digital marketing.

· Proven experience as an administrative assistant, or office admin assistant

· Should have good Communication, Customer Service and Professionalism to both internal and external customers.

· Detail oriented and comfortable working in a fast-paced office environment.

· Superior organization skills and dedication to completing projects in a timely manner.

· Working knowledge of office equipment, like printers and fax machines.

· Excellent time management skills and the ability to prioritize work.