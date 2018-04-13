Administrative Assistant Job in Kenya

Constituency Administrative Assistant

 Directorate: Voter Registration And Electoral Operations
Scale: 8
Terms Of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Responsibilities

·         Oversee the general management of constituency office in the absence of the CEC;
·         Completing voter registration control sheets and control registers;
·         Keep up to date statistics on voter registration exercise;
·         Updating regularly and maintaining and updated register of electors and making sure it is always accurate;
·         Checking that all electoral materials and equipment are in good working condition;
·         Assist the CEC in mapping of polling stations/registration centres;
·         Assist in publicity of voter registration of voters, elections, inspection of the register and any other activity to be undertaken by the commission;
·         Quality control the work done by registration and polling officer on voter registration;
·         Receiving, distributing and maintaining an inventory of materials and equipment to registration centres in time;
·         Replacing lost and defaced voters cards with duplicate cards; and
·         Assist in preparation of work plans, security plans, transport, and logistical plans.

Qualifications

·         Diploma in any field;
·         Minimum of C (plain KCSE or division II in KCE;
·         Must be Computer literate;
·         Two(2) years working experience in a busy organization;
·         Competent and confident in handling office records and processes; and
·         Must hail from the Constituency he/she is applying for as indicated in national identity card.
Integrity Clearance
·         Shortlisted applicants shall be required to avail clearances from the following institutions as they appear for interview;
·         Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC);
·         Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI);
·         Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);
·         Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP);
·         Higher Education Loans Board;
·         Professional bodies (where applicablto which the applicant is a member e.g. LSK, ICPAK, AAK, IEK etc. and
·         Credit Reference Bureau Africa Ltd or Metropol Credit Reference Bureau.
Security Clearance
All shortlisted applicants may be subjected by the Commission to a security clearance by National Intelligence Service (NIS).
How to Apply
Qualified candidates are requested to submit their application on our job portal, https://www.iebc.or.ke/iebcjobs by 13th April, 2018

   

