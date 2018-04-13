Administrative Assistant Job in Kenya

Constituency Administrative Assistant



Directorate: Voter Registration And Electoral Operations

Scale: 8

Terms Of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Responsibilities

· Oversee the general management of constituency office in the absence of the CEC;

· Completing voter registration control sheets and control registers;

· Keep up to date statistics on voter registration exercise;

· Updating regularly and maintaining and updated register of electors and making sure it is always accurate;

· Checking that all electoral materials and equipment are in good working condition;

· Assist the CEC in mapping of polling stations/registration centres;

· Assist in publicity of voter registration of voters, elections, inspection of the register and any other activity to be undertaken by the commission;

· Quality control the work done by registration and polling officer on voter registration;

· Receiving, distributing and maintaining an inventory of materials and equipment to registration centres in time;

· Replacing lost and defaced voters cards with duplicate cards; and

· Assist in preparation of work plans, security plans, transport, and logistical plans.

Qualifications

· Diploma in any field;

· Minimum of C (plain KCSE or division II in KCE;

· Must be Computer literate;

· Two(2) years working experience in a busy organization;

· Competent and confident in handling office records and processes; and

· Must hail from the Constituency he/she is applying for as indicated in national identity card.

Integrity Clearance

· Shortlisted applicants shall be required to avail clearances from the following institutions as they appear for interview;

· Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC);

· Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI);

· Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);

· Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP);

· Higher Education Loans Board;

· Professional bodies (where applicablto which the applicant is a member e.g. LSK, ICPAK, AAK, IEK etc. and

· Credit Reference Bureau Africa Ltd or Metropol Credit Reference Bureau.

Security Clearance

All shortlisted applicants may be subjected by the Commission to a security clearance by National Intelligence Service (NIS).

How to Apply