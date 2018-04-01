Administration Assistant Job in Kenya

Administration Assistant



Reports to: The Directors

Based at: 5 th Floor Block B Valley View Office Park, City bgPark Drive, Parklands.

Salary: Kshs. 620.00 per day

Responsibilities

· Performs administrative duties for executive management.

· Responsibilities may include screening calls; managing calendars; meeting and events arrangements; preparing reports and financial data; customer relations.

· Requires strong computer and internet research skills, flexibility, excellent interpersonal skills, project coordination experience, and the ability to work well with all levels of internal management and staff, as well as outside clients and vendors.

· Sensitivity to confidential matters will be required.

· Provides clerical and minor technical support for the company.

· Record keeping responsibilities may include sales and expense reports, electronic database for prospective customers.

· Plan meetings and ensure that dosing technicians in the field are in contact with head office staff.

· Able to work independently with minimal oversight.

· Send mail shots to possible clients.

· Attend meetings on behalf of the company.

· Ensure all staff deliver and apply Africote products to clients, keep records up to date and are in constant communication with the office.

· Inspect work/client sites and investigate complaints regarding the dosing technicians and safety equipments and take corrective action.

· Take periodic inventories, screen applicants, train new employees & recommend dismissals.

· Monitor & complete accurate registration of attendance & the rescheduling of dosing staff to cover absences.

· Take responsibility for making all dosing technicians aware of and familiar with the correct use of all equipment and product.

· No personal excuses to be given especially in the first two weeks of work.

· To dress smartly at all times.

· Have your phone on and charged at all times for ease of communication.

· Maintain and develop a computerized customer and prospect database.

· Respond to and follow up sales enquiries by post, telephone, and personal visits as directed by sales and marketing director.

· Monitor and report on activities and provide relevant management information.

· Organize dosing schedules and ensure that dosing was done in accordance to company standards.

· Assist in labeling and sealing of products.

· Liaise and attend meetings with other company functions necessary to perform duties and aid business and organizational development.

· Attend training and to develop relevant knowledge and skills.

· Handling a high volume of customer enquiries whilst providing a high quality of service to each caller.

· Writing up accurate and grammatically correct sales correspondence.

· Effectively communicating with customers in a professional and friendly manner.

· Carrying out administrative tasks such as data input, processing information, completing paperwork and filing documents.

· Completing all tasks related to preparation and filing of Tenders.

· Speaking with customers using clear and professional language.

· Accurately analyzing and assessing statistical data.

· Banking tasks.

· Delivering documents of the company to clients or suppliers.

· Assist in purchase of items from shops, supermarkets, shopping centres and markets.

· Checking for consistent & correct use of Africote products by the client.

· Checking clients’ products balance in their stores. Note down the quantities and inform the office.

· Training or ensuring that workers are properly trained for their specific roles

· Scheduling work hours and shifts.

· Coordinating job rotation and cross-training

· Providing real-time feedback on worker performance.

· Assisting in resolving emergencies.

· Providing reports and activity updates to management.

· Motivating and controlling the staff

· Maintain discipline in the concern by regulating checks and measures, strictness in orders and instructions.

· Ensuring workers PPE are in good condition, not misplaced and worn at all times.

· Any other work or duties that may arise from time to time.

· In conjunction with the directors, ensure effective and economical use of equipment & material.

· Prepare monthly reports concerning client dosing and dosing schedules well in advance.

· To undertake a site survey for each client and give an actual status report of each dosing point. I.e. septic tank, grease trap, soak pit, oil interceptor or area cleaned

How to Apply