Administration Assistant Job in Kenya

Administration Assistant



Cytonn College Of Innovation And Entrepreneurship

Job Category: General

Job Type: Full Time

Closing Date: April 24th, 2018

Cytonn Investments is an independent investments management firm, with offices in Nairobi – Kenya and D.C. Metro – U.S. We are primarily focused on offering alternative investment solutions to global and local institutional investors, individual high net-worth investors, and diaspora investors interested in the East-African region.

Our investments are in real estate and private equity. Real estate investments are made through our development affiliate, Cytonn Real Estate, where we currently have over Kshs. 82 billion (USD 820 mn) of projects under mandate across ten projects. In private equity, we invest in banking, insurance, education, hospitality and technology. Our financial services investments in Sub Saharan Africa are made through our Cytonn Financial Services Fund (CFSF) through which we are the 6th largest shareholder in NIC Bank in Kenya. Investments in education and hospitality are made through Cytonn Education Services and Cytonn Hospitality, respectively.

Cytonn Education Services (CES), has the mandate to provide the education services component of our comprehensive master-planned developments such as day care centers for The Alma in Ruaka, Taraji Heights in Ruaka, and The Ridge in Ridgeways. CES also has the mandate to set up comprehensive education institutions for RiverRun Estates in Ruiru and Newtown in Athi River. As part of this mandate, CES is setting up a Technical College, under the brand name, Cytonn College of Innovation and Entrepreneurship . The institution shall provide comprehensive, quality technical training up to diploma level, complimented with extracurricular activities. We are therefore looking to acquire and retain the best talent, to be part of this vision.

Reporting to the Head of Academic Affairs, the Administration Assistant will be the first point of contact for the institution, answer all incoming phone calls in a pleasant and informed manner for the purpose of providing information and responding to queries.

Responsibilities

· Act as the first point of contact for the institution, answer all incoming phone calls in a pleasant, informed manner for the purpose of providing information and responding to queries;

· Attend to all incoming visitors respectfully and assist in answering their inquiries;

· Assist in all aspects of maintaining a professional front office, including but not limited to, fielding and directing incoming phone calls to the appropriate staff member in a timely, professional manner, filing and copying of sensitive information, and other related duties;

· Maintain up to date knowledge on the institution, its offering and any other relevant information and be able to convey the same information to enquiring parties clearly;

· Consistently exhibits high standards of professional conduct;

· Assist prospective students and parents with the registration process and readily provide information necessary for them to complete the process efficiently;

· Sort and stamp out-going correspondence, address envelopes and packages, and prepare printed matter and other material for mailing;

· Receive, stamp, record and distribute incoming correspondence;

· Assist with all admissions related tasks, including preparations for and assistance during student inductions and student meetings;

· Maintain and update the institution’s information, records and database;

· Ensure that the reception area is kept smart and tidy and that noticeboards are kept up-to-date;

· Assist with the ordering of stationery, materials and resources and ensuring that stock levels are maintained;

· Any other duties as may be prescribed from time to time.

Requirements

· Must have achieved at least a Minimum B+ Grade in high school;

· A minimum of a degree in Public Relations or Front Office management;

· Must have at least 3 years’ experience in a similar position. Having worked in a tertiary institution is an added advantage;

· A Bachelors Degree or relevant Diploma in front office management or a related course;

· Should demonstrate the ability to grow, support and develop young talents;

· Should have knowledge of current academics and curriculum areas relevant to technical institutions;

· Strong computer skills, including high level of proficiency in MS Excel, PowerPoint, and Word;

· Ability to probe for, analyze and synthesize information, as well as express ideas clearly, both verbally and in writing;

· Ability to make quick yet sound decisions;

· Ability to work independently, problem-solve, and be persistent;

· Should be able to work with courtesy, tact, and diplomacy when dealing with others, and to work cooperatively as part of a team;

· Should have listening, communication skills, interpersonal, organizational and planning skills;

· Personal qualities of integrity, credibility, self-driven attitude towards work, and commitment to the mission of the institutions.

