Admin Assistant Job in Kenya

14:18

Admin Assistant

 Our client is looking to fill the above position

Qualifications

·      Should have at least a diploma from a recognized institution
·      Should have at least 2 years work experience
·      Should be able to work in a relatively busy environment
How To Apply
If you meet the above requirements please send your application to jobs@jobsikaz.com. We only contact shortlisted candidates.

   

Leave a Comment

The easiest way to MAKE MONEY in KENYA

Everyone needs money in a hurry from time to time. While quick cash won’t make you rich, it  can   help you get out of a messy situat...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno