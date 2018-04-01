Accounts Receivables Job in Nairobi Kenya

Job Title:

Accounts Receivables – Transport

Industry: Transport & Logistics

Location: Nairobi

Gross Salary: 50k – 60k

Our client is one of the leading providers of heavy commercial vehicles and leasing services in East Africa region.

They are looking to hire a diligent, organized debt collector to follow up on delayed payment on behalf of the company.

Responsibilities

· Keep track of assigned accounts to identify outstanding debts

· Plan course of action to recover outstanding payments

· Locate and contact debtors to inquire of their payment status, by calling and visiting.

· Negotiate payoff deadlines or payment plans

· Handle questions or complaints from the customers

· Investigate and resolve discrepancies

· Create trust relationships with debtors when possible to avoid future issues

· Update accounts status and database regularly and give reports

· Alert superiors of debtors unwilling or unable to pay when necessary

· Comply with legal requirements always and when legal action is unavoidable

· Record and update full and complete account information to aid in account resolution.

· Follow up on promise to pay and payment commitment accounts to ensure a positive resolution and client satisfaction

Qualifications

· Must have CPA-K and at least 4 years’ experience as an accountant

· Mature with the ability to handle clients in a professional manner

· Experience in working with targets and tight deadlines

· Knowledge of relevant legal requirements (VAT, Tax Compliance etc)

· Working knowledge of MS Office and databases

· Excellent communication and people skills

· Great negotiating and persuading skills

· Ability to be polite and compassionate without lacking confidence and persistence

Ladies are encouraged to apply

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Accounts Receivables – Transport) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke on or before 11th April 2018.

Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.