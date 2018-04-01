Accounts Assistant (Payables) Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Job Title:

Accounts Assistant – Payables

Industry: Automotive

Location: Nairobi

Salary: 80K – 90K month gross

Our client in the automotive industry seeks to hire an accounts assistant specializing in payables.

Reporting directly to the to the Chief Accountant, the main purpose of this job will include performing activities related to the accurate processing of authorized supplies invoices, updating and reconciling related financial information and providing accounting support to other departments in accordance with established practices.

Key tasks

· Administration of payables ledger

· Allocating, verifying and posting local and overseas suppliers’ invoices on the accounting software

· Payment to supplies

· Reconciliation of supplies accounts

· Resolving account discrepancies

· Preparing financial reports

· Contribute team effort by accomplishing related results

· Filing VAT returns on Itax and effecting the related payment

· Filing Withholding tax

· Responding to Audit queries on Payable ledger

· Ensuring all payables document are filed serial

Minimum requirements

· Undergraduate degree in Finance, Commerce or Accounting

· Professional qualification – CPA (K) or ACCA

· Competence in Ms office packages – should be very talented and conversant with Excel.

· Must have 2 years work experience in an Accounts Payables role, as the current role

Personal attributes and other skills

· Result orientated, ability to work under pressure and deliver on time

· Proven problem solving skills

· Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

· Ability to work independently with minimum supervision

· Age below 30 years

How to apply

If you possess the experience and skills we are looking for, kindly send your CV to Beth.Mwaniki@humantalentrecruit.com before 16th April 2018.

Kindly quote the job title on the subject line.