Accounts Assistant Job in Kenya

Accounts Assistant



Location: Nairobi

Job Type: Contract

We seek to recruit an Accounts assistant to assist the Accountant with tasks relating to the preparation and maintenance of financial records as well as cash handling.

Duties

· Balancing accounts

· Processing receipts, sales invoices and payments

· Maintaining financial records which accurately record the business’ incoming and outgoing finances

· Completing tax return forms

· Ensuring that accounts are accurately monitored and recorded

· Dealing with company’s payroll by processing wages and employee expense claims

· Preparing profit and loss accounts sheets

· Preparing balance sheets

· Invoice payables and receivables

Requirements





· CPA Section II or equivalent

· Work experience not mandatory

· Ability to work with accounting softwares

· Experience with Ms. Excel

How to Apply