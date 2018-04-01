Accounts Assistant Job in Kenya

Accounts Assistant Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 12:31
Accounts Assistant
Location: Nairobi
Duties
Requirements
Job Type: Contract
We seek to recruit an Accounts assistant to assist the Accountant with tasks relating to the preparation and maintenance of financial records as well as cash handling.
· Balancing accounts
· Processing receipts, sales invoices and payments
· Maintaining financial records which accurately record the business’ incoming and outgoing finances
· Completing tax return forms
· Ensuring that accounts are accurately monitored and recorded
· Dealing with company’s payroll by processing wages and employee expense claims
· Preparing profit and loss accounts sheets
· Preparing balance sheets
· Invoice payables and receivables
· CPA Section II or equivalent
· Work experience not mandatory
· Ability to work with accounting softwares
· Experience with Ms. Excel
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge and possess the necessary qualifications and experience please address your application and CV to hr@pinnaclesystemskenya.net