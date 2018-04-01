Accounts Assistant Job in Kenya

12:31

Accounts Assistant

 Location: Nairobi
Job Type: Contract
We seek to recruit an Accounts assistant to assist the Accountant with tasks relating to the preparation and maintenance of financial records as well as cash handling.

Duties

·         Balancing accounts
·         Processing receipts, sales invoices and payments
·         Maintaining financial records which accurately record the business’ incoming and outgoing finances
·         Completing tax return forms
·         Ensuring that accounts are accurately monitored and recorded
·         Dealing with company’s payroll by processing wages and employee expense claims
·         Preparing profit and loss accounts sheets
·         Preparing balance sheets
·         Invoice payables and receivables

Requirements

·         CPA Section II or equivalent
·         Work experience not mandatory
·         Ability to work with accounting softwares
·         Experience with Ms. Excel
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge and possess the necessary qualifications and experience please address your application and CV to hr@pinnaclesystemskenya.net

   

Leave a Comment

GOOD NEWS! There is an easier way to play from your phone, have you seen this?

Get 1xBet in your pocket right now! This is the easiest way to play and win! Download the official 1xBet app for iOS and Androi...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno