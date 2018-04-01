Accounts Assistant Job in Kenya

International House Ltd is a leading and reputable property development and management company that develops and manages its own portfolio of properties.

We wish to recruit a dynamic, result-oriented individual to fill the entry position of an Accounts Assistant.

Reporting to the Accountant, the person will be responsible for the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

· Preparation of monthly Staff Payroll, Cash flows, Trial balance, Bank reconciliation, Statutory deductions and Tax returns.

· Responsible for quality and timely accounting principles: paper accounting, electronic data entry and production of consolidated financial documents.

· Ensuring adherence to appropriate accounting systems.

· Collation of financial estimates and participation to budget design and revision.

· Provide accurate, timely, reliable financial information as well as timely submissions of annual financial statements of accounts.

· Verification of payment vouchers.

· Dealing with audit queries as well as any other duties that may be assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

In order to be considered for the above position, all applicants should have:

· A minimum KCSE grade of B+

· A Bachelors degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance Option).

· Must have attained the minimum professional qualifications of CPA K.

· Progressive work experience in accounts in a public/private institution for at least 2 years

· Demonstrate outstanding professional competence and leadership qualities.

· Be a team player with good interpersonal skills and client relationship management skills.

· Self motivation, resilience and high integrity.

If you are a results oriented individual, looking for a challenging career and you meet the above requirements, please send your application and detailed CV to jobs@ihlkenya.com

Please indicate your current salary details, 3 referees and daytime telephone contacts to be received by close of business 19th April 2018.