Accounts Assistant Job in Kenya

Accounts Assistant



Cytonn Investments is an independent investments management firm, with offices in Nairobi – Kenya and D.C. Metro – U.S. We are primarily focused on offering alternative investment solutions to global and local institutional investors, individual high net-worth investors, and diaspora investors interested in the East-African region.

Reporting to the Accounts Manager, the Accounts Assistant will be in charge of fees collection and recording, creditor and supplier management, human resource remuneration and preparation of the institutions management accounts and financial statements.

Responsibilities

· Documenting the accounting process to develop an accounting manual that shall guide the institution in its day-to-day activities;

· Managing the Accounts Payable function to ensure timely and accurate ledger cards as well as promptly settlement of the suppliers’ payments in line with the institutions policy;

· Continuous vouching of the institutions Trial Balance to correct possible errors and to verify the General Ledger accounts balances at all time;

· Maintain fixed assets registers and ensure that the institutions’ assets are not misused and that their existence is verifiable at all times;

· In liaison with the Head of Department, come up with the institution’s budget to guide the entities into a controlled spending culture;

· Preparation of cash flow projections to help the institution manage well its cash flows while meeting its obligations with other stakeholders;

· Assist in preparation of accurate and timely consolidated monthly management accounts and presenting them to the business committees in the prescribed manner;

· Periodically liaising with the external auditors to ensure professional opinion on complex accounting matters is solicited and adjusting our operations accordingly. Also ensuring interim and final audit are completed on timely basis to have audited accounts concluded as per the company’s policy;

· Ensure the entities under management are compliant with all taxation and other regulatory requirements. These includes PAYE, NSSF, NHIF, NITA, VAT and WHT;

· Ensure all documentation are filed correctly;

· Any other duties that may be allocated to you by your supervisors from time to time.

· Ability to make quick yet sound decisions;

· Ability to work independently, problem solve, and be persistent;

· Personal qualities of integrity, credibility, self-driven attitude towards work, and commitment to the mission of the institutions;

· Any other duties as may be prescribed from time to time

Requirements

· Must have attained a minimum grade of B+ in KSCE (or equivalent) and be a holder of Business related degree with second class honors, upper division;

· Have professional qualification in accounting field or actively pursuing qualification;

· At least a years’ experience in similar position. Having worked in a Technical institution is an added advantage;

· Should have outstanding supervisory, problem analysis and listening skills;

· Should demonstrate the ability to grow, support and develop young talents;

· Should have knowledge of current academics and curriculum areas relevant to technical institutions;

· Strong computer skills, including high level of proficiency in MS Excel, PowerPoint, and Word. Knowledge on QuickBooks Accounting package is an added advantage;

· Ability to probe for, analyze and synthesize information, as well as express ideas clearly, both verbally and in writing;