Accounts Assistant Job in Kenya

Accounts Assistant



Job Summary

The Accounts Assistant will support the business functions related to accounting.

Specific Responsibilities

· Manage the accounting functions for the company, including book keeping services for all account related transactions.

· Provide support in bank relations.

· Processing account payment invoices in an accurate and timely manner

· Managing credit within the company payment terms; collecting debt and ensuring quick turn-around of accounts receivables from clients

· Ensuring the implementation and observance of financial policies within the company

· Preparing and submitting payments in a timely manner to all statutory bodies-KRA, NSSF, NHIF etc.

· Preparing of monthly, quarterly and yearly company financial statements and also ensuring financial reports are prepared for annual audits.

· Contribute to team effort by playing a support role in complementing other functions within the company.

· Performing any other duty that may arise

Preferred Academic Qualifications

· Diploma in business Management (with an accounts option) or related training.

· At least CPA 3

· 2-3years working experience in a business environment.

· Be an effective communicator, with strong written and verbal skills.

· Have proficiency in MS office suite.

· Familiar with I Tax system. Being able to file VAT and PAYE returns

· Experience with an accounting software is A MUST. Having experience in TALLY is an added advantage.

How to Apply

Interested and Qualified candidates should submit their CV by 11th April 2018 at 2PM. Please quote your current and expected salary. Those who don’t quote the salary will be disqualified .Applications should be send to hr@nani.co.ke subject line ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT – (expected salary).