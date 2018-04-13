Accounts Assistant Job in Kenya

Job Vacancy:

Accounts Assistant



A fast growing company in the communication sector with various sales outlets spread across the country wishes to fill the above position within its existing establishment, to be based in Meru Town.

Requirement:

· At least CPA part 2.

· Minimum of one year experience in a similar position and be willing to live and work in Meru County.

· Working knowledge of computer application and accounting software preferably quick books.

· Must be ready to meet deadline.

· Should be between 18-35 years.

· Ability to prepare financial statements and book keeping principles and procedures.

· Must have knowledge of preparation of payroll.

· Should be able to start working right away.

NB: Candidates from Meru County are encouraged to apply.

Interested candidates who meet the minimum requirements for the job are requested to send their applications accompanied with detailed CVs, quoting their current salary, expected salary, names and addresses of at least three (3) referees to the email address below:

hrmfalcons@gmail.com

To reach us on or before 13th April, 2018.