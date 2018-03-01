Accounts & Admin Officer Job in Kenya

Accounts & Admin Officer



Our client is a fund manager focused on making direct investments in entrepreneurial driven businesses with potential for substantial growth in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda.

They are seeking to recruit a highly talented professional to fill in the following position in their Nairobi office:

Reporting to the Finance Manager, the Accounts and Admin Officer will be responsible for effective book keeping and overseeing the office administration function.

Responsibilities

Finance Management

· General accounting, monthly upkeep of accounting records, scrutinize invoices, process payment and settle invoices in good time.

· Act as the organisation’s agent to the bank, reconcile Bank accounts with Company accounts and initiate transactions online

Compliance

· Ensure general fund compliance as per formation documents (NSSF, NHIF, VAT, Withholding tax)

· Annual Tax Audit & preparation

Supplier Relations

· Maintain good supplier relationship through timely payments, giving feed back to them and changing them when necessary.

· Develop and maintain good working relationships with relevant government agencies, authorities and other contacts

Portfolio Support

· Coordinate & help plan for key meetings as scheduled by booking calendars, meeting rooms and facilitate meetings

· Participate in the annual strategic workshop and Investor Conference

Office Management and Efficiency

· Manage day-to-day office operational and administrative functions e.g. delivery or pickup of mail and cheques, receiving and relaying telephone calls, receiving visitors and directing them accordingly, directing general inquiries to the appropriate staff members, schedule meetings, manage and coordinate calendars.

· Proactively manage office space, inventory of office supplies, utilities, coordinate deliveries and manage filing systems to keep the office running smoothly.

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Business or related field

· CPA (K) Qualifications

· At least 1-year experience in a similar role finance and admin role

· Excellent time management skills, with the ability to efficiently prioritize work and multitask

· Excellent verbal and written communication

· Knowledge and experience with Microsoft Office, with exceptional skills in Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word and PowerPoint

· Strong problem solving and creative skills and the ability to exercise sound judgment

