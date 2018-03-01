Accountants Trainee Job in Kenya

Accountants Trainee



Accountants – trainee, full or part qualified

We maintain the accounting records for our UK, US and Asia based clients, right through the full accounting cycle, from purchases and Accounts Payable through Project and Cost Accounting, to sales and Accounts Receivable and all related aspects of the General Ledger, to Trial Balance, group Consolidations and the production of Management and Draft Statutory Accounts.

To do this we are always on the lookout for, and need, excellent people who understand the bookkeeping and accounting process and want to develop their skills and grow with the business.

You will participate fully in these processes and will have already begun to develop and understand some or all of them.

Responsibilities will include the following:

· ensure financial records are maintained quickly and accurately and in compliance with accepted policies and procedures,

· reconciliation and analysis of General Ledger accounts, AR, AP, stock and production accounts on regular and ongoing basis,

· preparation and posting of month end and year end journal entries including Accruals, Provisions, Prepayments, ForEx movements, Depreciation, Salaries etc.

· You will learn and come to ensure compliance with our client’s local laws & regulations for reporting, filing and compliance with all local taxes.

Education and Qualifications

· You will be a full or part qualified accountant now looking for more experience, or an accounting graduate who has started or is about to start your professional studies and qualification.

· You are likely to have an undergraduate degree, although good high school academics and proven ability to pass professional accountancy examinations will provide an acceptable alternative.

Work place maturity

The successful candidate(s) will be managed online from offices outside your main country of work, with occasional management visits to the offshore office as needed. Therefore excellent communication skills and the proven ability to work on your own or as part of a team with minimum supervision are fundamental requirements of the role.

Remuneration

An attractive package including paid study leave will be provided, commensurate with the skills and experience of the successful candidate(s).

