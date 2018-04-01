Accountant Job in Kenya

Sheerlogic is looking to engage a dynamic professional for the position of Accountant for our client in the Oil & Gas industry.

Responsibilities

·         Prepare monthly management reports;
·         Prepare reports on recurring expenses;
·         Prepare cash flow forecast and budgets; analyze the Company’s annual, quarterly and monthly budgets.
·         Compute depreciation of the new investments manually;
·         Gather statistics and compute cost allocation;
·         Hold regular meetings with management to discuss the budgetary position and agree action plans where required;

·         Explore and recommend ways to decrease the expenses of the company including tax cuts, etc;
·         Be involved in corporate strategic planning initiatives and control the costs of products developments or new projects the company may be planning.

Qualifications

·         At least 3 years’ experience strictly in oil & gas industry
·         B.COM, CPAK
·         Finance Experience in Business analysis, Payables, Receivables, Inventory, Costing, Retail, Reporting
·         MS Office, Accounting packages, Advanced Excel
How to Apply
Send your CV to recruitment@sheerlogic.co.ke by 9th April 2018, clearing quoting “Accountant-Oil & Gas” as the subject head.

   

