Accountant Job in Kenya

Sheerlogic is looking to engage a dynamic professional for the position of

Accountant

for our client in the Oil & Gas industry.





Responsibilities

· Prepare monthly management reports;

· Prepare reports on recurring expenses;

· Prepare cash flow forecast and budgets; analyze the Company’s annual, quarterly and monthly budgets.

· Compute depreciation of the new investments manually;

· Gather statistics and compute cost allocation;

· Hold regular meetings with management to discuss the budgetary position and agree action plans where required;

· Explore and recommend ways to decrease the expenses of the company including tax cuts, etc;

· Be involved in corporate strategic planning initiatives and control the costs of products developments or new projects the company may be planning.

Qualifications

· At least 3 years’ experience strictly in oil & gas industry

· B.COM, CPAK

· Finance Experience in Business analysis, Payables, Receivables, Inventory, Costing, Retail, Reporting

· MS Office, Accounting packages, Advanced Excel

