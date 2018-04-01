Accountant Job in Kenya

Accountant Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 03:43
Sheerlogic is looking to engage a dynamic professional for the position of Accountant for our client in the Oil & Gas industry.
Responsibilities
· Prepare monthly management reports;
· Prepare reports on recurring expenses;
· Prepare cash flow forecast and budgets; analyze the Company’s annual, quarterly and monthly budgets.
· Compute depreciation of the new investments manually;
· Gather statistics and compute cost allocation;
· Hold regular meetings with management to discuss the budgetary position and agree action plans where required;
· Explore and recommend ways to decrease the expenses of the company including tax cuts, etc;
· Be involved in corporate strategic planning initiatives and control the costs of products developments or new projects the company may be planning.
Qualifications
· At least 3 years’ experience strictly in oil & gas industry
· B.COM, CPAK
· Finance Experience in Business analysis, Payables, Receivables, Inventory, Costing, Retail, Reporting
· MS Office, Accounting packages, Advanced Excel
How to Apply
Send your CV to recruitment@sheerlogic.co.ke by 9th April 2018, clearing quoting “Accountant-Oil & Gas” as the subject head.