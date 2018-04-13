Accountant Job in Kenya

Accountant Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 05:07
County Accountant
Location: Migori, Nairobi, Marsabit, Busia, Kakamega, Kiambu, Kisumu, Uasin Gishu, Bomet, Tana River, Kwale, Siaya, Kajiado, Narok, Laikipia, Nandi, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Transnzoia, Samburu, West Pokot, Murang’a, Turkana, Nyeri, Kitui, Tharaka Nithi, Mandera, Taita Taveta, Lamu
Directorate: Finance
Scale: 6
Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable
Responsibilities
Qualifications
This position is responsible to support the County Elections Manager (CEon day to day operations and prepare all books of accounts in the County office.
Responsibilities
· Initiate payment process, prepare and examine vouchers received from the Constituency Office Clerks in the County
· Prepare payroll for the temporary hired election officials for the County
· Maintain cashbooks and bank reconciliation for the County
· Deduct and submit statutory deductions made in the County
· Disbursement of funds to constituency offices within the County and check off returns
· Advise the CEM on all County financial matters
· Certify and verify returns and vouchers in the County
· Write cheques and arranging for withdrawal of cash for County office use
· Ensure settlement of bills for the services and goods supplied to the County offices
· Handle leave records, office accommodation, medical issues, and any other administrative matters in the County
· Manage and update the risk register on electoral operations in the County
· Maintain leases, County assets titles and ensure security of all IEBC owned and hired premises
· Deal with procurement matters promptly as may be directed in collaboration with warehouse accountant
· Identify constituency needs and supplies and address them for the County
· Coordinate and maintain proper staff files, personnel, and accounting records
· Certify and verify returns from the constituencies
· Prepare expenditure returns in the County
Qualifications
· Bachelor’s degree in, Finance, Commerce or comparable discipline from a recognized institution.
· Certified Public Accountant (CP(or its equivalent qualifications
· Must be a member of ICPAK
· 3 years of service in a comparable position from a reputable organization
· Must hail from the County he/she is applying for as indicated in national identity card.
Integrity Clearance
· Shortlisted applicants shall be required to avail clearances from the following institutions as they appear for interview;
· Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC);
· Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI);
· Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);
· Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP);
· Higher Education Loans Board;
· Professional bodies (where applicablto which the applicant is a member e.g. LSK, ICPAK, AAK, IEK etc. and
· Credit Reference Bureau Africa Ltd or Metropol Credit Reference Bureau.
Security Clearance
All shortlisted applicants may be subjected by the Commission to a security clearance by National Intelligence Service (NIS).
How to Apply
Qualified candidates are requested to submit their application on our job portal, https://www.iebc.or.ke/iebcjobs by 13th April, 2018