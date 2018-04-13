Accountant Job in Kenya

05:07

County Accountant

 Location: Migori, Nairobi, Marsabit, Busia, Kakamega, Kiambu, Kisumu, Uasin Gishu, Bomet, Tana River, Kwale, Siaya, Kajiado, Narok, Laikipia, Nandi, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Transnzoia, Samburu, West Pokot, Murang’a, Turkana, Nyeri, Kitui, Tharaka Nithi, Mandera, Taita Taveta, Lamu
Directorate: Finance
Scale: 6
Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable
This position is responsible to support the County Elections Manager (CEon day to day operations and prepare all books of accounts in the County office.

Responsibilities

·         Initiate payment process, prepare and examine vouchers received from the Constituency Office Clerks in the County
·         Prepare payroll for the temporary hired election officials for the County
·         Maintain cashbooks and bank reconciliation for the County
·         Deduct and submit statutory deductions made in the County
·         Disbursement of funds to constituency offices within the County and check off returns
·         Advise the CEM on all County financial matters
·         Certify and verify returns and vouchers in the County
·         Write cheques and arranging for withdrawal of cash for County office use
·         Ensure settlement of bills for the services and goods supplied to the County offices
·         Handle leave records, office accommodation, medical issues, and any other administrative matters in the County
·         Manage and update the risk register on electoral operations in the County
·         Maintain leases, County assets titles and ensure security of all IEBC owned and hired premises
·         Deal with procurement matters promptly as may be directed in collaboration with warehouse accountant
·         Identify constituency needs and supplies and address them for the County
·         Coordinate and maintain proper staff files, personnel, and accounting records
·         Certify and verify returns from the constituencies
·         Prepare expenditure returns in the County

Qualifications

·         Bachelor’s degree in, Finance, Commerce or comparable discipline from a recognized institution.
·         Certified Public Accountant (CP(or its equivalent qualifications
·         Must be a member of ICPAK
·         3 years of service in a comparable position from a reputable organization
·         Must hail from the County he/she is applying for as indicated in national identity card.
Integrity Clearance
·         Shortlisted applicants shall be required to avail clearances from the following institutions as they appear for interview;
·         Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC);
·         Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI);
·         Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);
·         Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP);
·         Higher Education Loans Board;
·         Professional bodies (where applicablto which the applicant is a member e.g. LSK, ICPAK, AAK, IEK etc. and
·         Credit Reference Bureau Africa Ltd or Metropol Credit Reference Bureau.
Security Clearance
All shortlisted applicants may be subjected by the Commission to a security clearance by National Intelligence Service (NIS).
How to Apply
Qualified candidates are requested to submit their application on our job portal, https://www.iebc.or.ke/iebcjobs by 13th April, 2018

   

Leave a Comment

Get that life you have always dreamt about.

On Wednesday, over 15, 837 Kenyans doubled their money instantly in the X2 WEDNESDAY PROMOTION This Friday promises to be even better!...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno