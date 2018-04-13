Accountant Job in Kenya

County Accountant



Location: Migori, Nairobi, Marsabit, Busia, Kakamega, Kiambu, Kisumu, Uasin Gishu, Bomet, Tana River, Kwale, Siaya, Kajiado, Narok, Laikipia, Nandi, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Transnzoia, Samburu, West Pokot, Murang’a, Turkana, Nyeri, Kitui, Tharaka Nithi, Mandera, Taita Taveta, Lamu

Directorate: Finance

Scale: 6

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

This position is responsible to support the County Elections Manager (CEon day to day operations and prepare all books of accounts in the County office.

Responsibilities

· Initiate payment process, prepare and examine vouchers received from the Constituency Office Clerks in the County

· Prepare payroll for the temporary hired election officials for the County

· Maintain cashbooks and bank reconciliation for the County

· Deduct and submit statutory deductions made in the County

· Disbursement of funds to constituency offices within the County and check off returns

· Advise the CEM on all County financial matters

· Certify and verify returns and vouchers in the County

· Write cheques and arranging for withdrawal of cash for County office use

· Ensure settlement of bills for the services and goods supplied to the County offices

· Handle leave records, office accommodation, medical issues, and any other administrative matters in the County

· Manage and update the risk register on electoral operations in the County

· Maintain leases, County assets titles and ensure security of all IEBC owned and hired premises

· Deal with procurement matters promptly as may be directed in collaboration with warehouse accountant

· Identify constituency needs and supplies and address them for the County

· Coordinate and maintain proper staff files, personnel, and accounting records

· Certify and verify returns from the constituencies

· Prepare expenditure returns in the County

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in, Finance, Commerce or comparable discipline from a recognized institution.

· Certified Public Accountant (CP(or its equivalent qualifications

· Must be a member of ICPAK

· 3 years of service in a comparable position from a reputable organization

· Must hail from the County he/she is applying for as indicated in national identity card.

Integrity Clearance

· Shortlisted applicants shall be required to avail clearances from the following institutions as they appear for interview;

· Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC);

· Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI);

· Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);

· Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP);

· Higher Education Loans Board;

· Professional bodies (where applicablto which the applicant is a member e.g. LSK, ICPAK, AAK, IEK etc. and

· Credit Reference Bureau Africa Ltd or Metropol Credit Reference Bureau.

Security Clearance

All shortlisted applicants may be subjected by the Commission to a security clearance by National Intelligence Service (NIS).

